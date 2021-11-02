Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,723 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,163,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $7,297,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

