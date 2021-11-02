GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) One Day Volume Hits $62.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $860,832.23 and $62.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,312,873 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.