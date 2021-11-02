Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIL stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

