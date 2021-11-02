Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

