Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $818.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

