Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.