GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.59 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

