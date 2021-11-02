Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 8,168 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Waste Management by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

