Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 17,241 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $107.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

