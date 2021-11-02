Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

