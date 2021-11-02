Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.