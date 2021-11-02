Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

