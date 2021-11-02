Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.45 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

KWR opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.12 and a 200 day moving average of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.13 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

