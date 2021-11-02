Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

