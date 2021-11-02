Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 25,699 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 96,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

