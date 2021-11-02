Global Payments Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Global Payments has increased its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $141.74 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.84.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

