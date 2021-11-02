Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,531 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAQ opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

