Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 193.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $429.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,852 shares of company stock worth $33,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

