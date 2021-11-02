GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.02

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 4375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GMS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

