GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GNNDY opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $182.44 and a 1 year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.