Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.85 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

GSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. NBF cut Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

TSE GSC traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.55. 661,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.69.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

