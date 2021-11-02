Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.