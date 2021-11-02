Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $43,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

