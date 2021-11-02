Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $43.16 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ABB worth $43,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ABB by 9,108.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

