Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 250,713 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.