Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 545,002 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Magnite worth $40,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

