Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $42,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neogen by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Neogen by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Neogen by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,812,000 after buying an additional 433,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Neogen by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEOG. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

