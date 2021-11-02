Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 159,420 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 199.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

