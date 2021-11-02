Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 452,611 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Campbell Soup worth $41,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

