good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CVE:GDNP traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.91. 449,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,148. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

