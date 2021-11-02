Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,748 shares during the period. Gores Holdings VII comprises approximately 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $23,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $12,450,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,890. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

