Graham Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

