Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Announces Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,183. The firm has a market cap of $333.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

