Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,153,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,025,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

