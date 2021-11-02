Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 26.4% in October

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 199,961 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 176,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,773. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

