Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.