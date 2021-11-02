Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Hits $9.53 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $118,203.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

