Gravity Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $74,346.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00081457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,329.75 or 1.00247596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.70 or 0.07100627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

