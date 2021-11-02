Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.30

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 330891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

