Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

