Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

