Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

GPP stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $367.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 134.02% and a net margin of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

