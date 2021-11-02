Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.