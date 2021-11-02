Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.60, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.96 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

