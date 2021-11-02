Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of GIFI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 14,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,038. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $62.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

