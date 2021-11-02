GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GXO traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.69. 59,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

