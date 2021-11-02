Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 120.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

