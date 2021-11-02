Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

