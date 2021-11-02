HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
LABP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $13.82 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $554.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
