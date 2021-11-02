Head to Head Comparison: Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) vs. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Dnb Asa and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.92 $2.93 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.51 billion 1.32 $889.88 million $0.70 9.03

Dnb Asa has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Volatility and Risk

Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dnb Asa and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dnb Asa 2 6 2 0 2.00 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dnb Asa currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 472.61%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Dnb Asa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dnb Asa is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Profitability

This table compares Dnb Asa and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dnb Asa N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.50% 11.91% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dnb Asa beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

